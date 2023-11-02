Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of JRF (GATE) in the project entitled, “Development of a viscoelastic quasi-zero-stiffness mechanism using graphite particles/graphene filled rubber composites for low-frequency vibration isolation” at the Department of Mechanical Engineering.

Name of post : JRF (GATE)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 37210/- per month

Also Read : Jio World Plaza opens for public on Nita Ambani’s 60th birthday

Qualification :

1) BE/B. Tech. in Mechanical Engineering with GATE score in Mechanical Engineering.

2) Knowledge in Mechanical Vibration.

3) Knowledge in Composite Materials.

4) Experience in Experimental Material Characterization.

5) Knowledge in Finite Element Method.

Also Read : Assam CM extends his best wishes to over 40 lakh players participating in Khel Maharan

Selection Procedure : Candidates have to appear in a Walk-in Interview, which is scheduled on 10th November 2023 (Friday) at 11:00 am in C-block, Meeting room, Mechanical Engineering Department, IIT Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates may send advance copy of CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email etc. along with scan copies of relevant documents on or before 8th November 2023 (12 pm) to the Principal Investigator by email at spanda@iitg.ac.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here