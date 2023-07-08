Assam Career : Apply for Jarikarak vacancies in Biswanath Judiciary

Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Biswanath Judiciary Assam.

The Office of District & Sessions Judge Biswanath is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Process Server / Jarikarak.

Name of post : Process Server / Jarikarak

No. of posts : 2

Scale of Pay : Rs. 14000/- – Rs. 60500/- + GP Rs. 5200/- (PB-2)

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University. Must have knowledge in official language of Assam

Age Limit : Candidates must not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2023

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications with self-attested copies of all testimonials and three copies of passport size photographs to the District & Sessions Judge Biswanath, District Judicial Court Campus, Biswanath, P.O. & P.S.- Biswanath Chariali, PIN-784176, Dist.-Biswanath, Assam.

The last date for receipt of applications is 5th August 2023 ( up to 5 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here