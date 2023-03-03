Assam Career Apply for Information Assistant vacancy in DDMA Nagaon

Applications are invited for various administrative positions under District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Nagaon.

District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Nagaon is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Information Assistant in District Emergency Operation Centre, Nagaon on contract basis.

Name of post : Information Assistant for District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

1. Preferably Graduate or equivalent degree/diploma from a recognized University or Educational Institution of Assam or HSSLC/10+2 with 2-5 years’ experience of working in DEOC.

2. At least six months Certificate/Diploma course in Computer Application. Skills in Computer Application (MS Word, Excel, Power Point, Internet Surfing, etc.).

3. Fluency in spoken Assamese, English a Hindi.

4. Preference will be given to the candidates who are already working in DEOCs.

Also Read : 7 looks of Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan that proves she is the Queen Khan of Style

Salary : Rs. 13,863/- per month

Age Limit : Age of the applicant should not be below 21 years and above 43 years as on 01.01.2023.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 9th March 2023 from 10 AM onwards in the Conference Room of District Emergency Operation Centre, District Disaster Management Authority, 0/o the Deputy Commissioner Nagaon

How to apply: Applicants will have to bring application in Standard Form (ASSAM GAZETTE PART -IX) along with self-attested photocopies of all documents and two copies of recent passport size photographs.

Application should be addressed to The Deputy Commissioner & Chairman, District Disaster Management Authority, O/o the Deputy Commissioner, Nagaon, PIN- 782001, Assam.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Nutritious jelly recipe of Assam’s MasterChef India 7 contestant Nazia Sultana that can be made easily at home

