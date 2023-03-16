Assam Career : Apply for Guest Faculty vacancy in Tezpur University

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty for Department of Law.

Name of post : Guest Faculty for Department of Law

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

A i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point- scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject (as given in the previous column) from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET / SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time, as the case may, are exempted from NET/SET/SLET

OR

B. The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai)

Also Read : Lesser known shocking facts of Gautam Adani’s son Jeet Adani and would be daughter-in-law Diva Jaimin Shah

Emoluments: Appointed Guest Faculties will be paid Rs.1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of

Rs.50,000/- per month. No other allowances will be admissible.

Selection Procedure : An online interview will be held on 29th March 2023 from 10:30 AM onwards. Eligible candidates so registered shall appear before the concerned Selection Committee through GOOGLE MEET as per the above schedule. The link for the GOOGLE MEET shall be forwarded to the short-listed candidates before the interview.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications by email to hod_law@tezu.ernet.in with

the subject line “APPLICATION FOR GUEST FACULTY against Advt. No. / 2023”.

Last date for submission of applications is 24.03.2023 (up to 05.00 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : 5 Haldi or turmeric face washes you should use for getting glowing skin everyday