Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University (SASU), Chabua, Assam.

Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University (SASU), Chabua, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Guest Faculty in various disciplines.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

Disciplines :

Table Tennis Coach

Kabaddi Coach

Badminton Coach

Yoga Instructor

Fitness Trainer

Karate Coach

Athletics Coach

Taekwondo Coach

Essential Qualification :

Coach (Table Tennis, Kabaddi, Athletics, Taekwondo, Badminton, Karate) : Degree in Physical Education/ Arts/Science/Commerce from a recognized university with PG Diploma / Diploma in Sports Coaching from any recognized university / institute in India.

Fitness Trainer : Degree in Physical Education from a recognized university / institute with certification in fitness/strength and conditioning/aerobics.

Yoga Instructor : Graduate from a recognized university with PG Diploma / Diploma in Yoga from a UGC recognized university / institute.

Salary : Rs. 1500/- per lecture (including all academic activities as per university requirement) basis as per the requirement of the University subject to ceiling of Rs.50000/- in a calendar month

Age Limit : Candidates should not be less than 25 years of age as on 21st August 2023

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 21st August 2023 and 22nd August 2023 at 9 AM in Administrative Office of Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Sports University, 2nd Floor DICC Building near District Library, Dibrugarh, Pin – 786003

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with duly filled up application form, the format of which is available on the University website www.sasu.ac.in .The candidates are also required to bring original certificates of educational qualifications from HSLC onwards including proof of date of birth (such as Birth Certificate, HSLC Admit card, HSLC Leaving Certificate) and one set of self-attested copies of the above mentioned documents along with two self-attested photographs and brief CV.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here