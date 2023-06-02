Assam Career : Apply for Guest Faculty vacancy in NLUJA

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in National Law University & Judicial Academy (NLUJA) Assam.

National Law University & Judicial Academy (NLUJA) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Guest Faculty Members of Law (IPR Specialization), English and Political Science.

Name of post : Guest Faculty Member

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

Law (IPR Specialization) : 1

English : 1

Political Science : 1

Qualification :

A. i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point- scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject (as given in the previous column) from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET / SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time, as the case may, are exempted from NET/SET/SLET

OR

B. The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai)

Salary : Rs. 1500/- per class will be offered

How to apply : Candidates can submit their applications in prescribed format as available in the website https://www.nluassam.ac.in/ along with photocopies of testimonials to the Registrar i/c, National Law University & Judicial Academy (NLUJA), Hajo Road, Amingaon, P.O. – Amingaon, Dist. Kamrup (Rural), Guwahati – 781031, Assam by 7th June 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here