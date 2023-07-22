Applications are invited for various teaching positions in National Law University & Judicial Academy (NLUJA), Assam.

National Law University & Judicial Academy (NLUJA), Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty Member of Law.

Name of post : Guest Faculty Member of Law (Specialization-IL, EL, IPR and CN)

Qualification :

A. i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET. Candidates who have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2018 and their amendments from time to time, may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET.

OR

B. The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Pay : INR 1500/- per class will be offered

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 26th July 2023 at Conference Hall, 3rd Floor, Administrative Block, NLUJA, Assam. Reporting time for the interview is 10 AM

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and photocopies of testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here