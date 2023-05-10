Assam Career : Apply for Guest Faculty vacancy in Assam University Silchar

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty for Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Name of post : Guest Faculty for Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences

No. of posts : 2

Specialization wise vacancies :

Computer Application in Pharmacy : 1

Environmental Sciences : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

A i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point- scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject (as given in the previous column) from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET / SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time, as the case may, are exempted from NET/SET/SLET

OR

B. The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai)

Emoluments: Rs.1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs.50,000/- per month.

Selection Procedure : An online interview will be held on 22nd May 2023 from 11 AM onwards in the Office of Head, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Assam University, Silchar

How to apply : Candidates may attend the walk-in-interview with duly filled in prescribed application form and self-attested copies of all supporting documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here