Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty on purely temporary basis in the Department of Hospitality & Tourism Management.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Hospitality & Tourism Management

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs. 1500/- per lecture with a ceiling of Rs. 50000/- per month

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline and Master’s Degree in Business Administration / Tourism Management / PGDM / CA / ICWA /MCom with First Class or equivalent and two years of professional experience after accquiring the degree of Master’s degree.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 4th August 2023 at 11 AM in the Office of Head, Department of Hospitality & Tourism Management, Assam University, Silchar.

How to apply : Candidates may submit duly filled in application form and self-attested copies of all supporting documents to the email id dhtmaus2020@gmail.com on or before 2nd August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here