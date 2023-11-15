Applications are invited for various teaching positions or career in Assam University.

Assam University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Guest Faculty in the Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering on purely contractual basis. Assam University came into existence in 1994 after enactment of the Assam (Central) University Act 1989. Assam University main campus is situated at Dargakona, about 20 kms away from Silchar. The campus is spread over 600 acres and provide an ideal environment for the researchers, students and the people interested in academic excellence. The other campus of the university is situated at Diphu in the district of Karbi Anglong, Assam. The university has the territorial jurisdiction over the five districts of Assam viz., Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Dima Hasao (erstwhile North Cachar Hills) and Karbi Anglong.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering

No. of posts : 5

Essential Qualification : B. E. / B. Tech. / B. S. and M.E. / M.Tech. / M.S. or Integrated M.Tech. in relevant branch with first class or equivalent in any one of the degrees.

Remuneration: Rs. 1500/- per lecture with a ceiling of Rs. 50,000/- per month.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 20-11-2023 at 1:00 pm at the Office of the Head, Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering, Assam University, Silchar-788011

How to apply : Candidates may attend the walk-in-interview with dully filled in prescribed application form and self attested copies of all the supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



