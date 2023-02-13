Assam Career Apply for Grade-III & Grade-IV vacancies in Rabindranath Tagore University

Applications are invited for various non-teaching positions in Rabindranath Tagore University Assam.

Rabindranath Tagore University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for seven vacant Grade-III and Grade-IV positions.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Scale of pay : Rs. 14000- Rs. 49000 + G.P. Rs. 6200

Essential Qualification : Bachelors Degree in any discipline from a recognized University

Desirable Qualification : Ability to work with computer as evidenced by appropriate Diploma of a minimum of Six months duration from any recognized University or Institution.

Name of post : Library Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 14000- Rs. 49000 + G.P. Rs. 6200

Essential Qualification : Bachelors Degree in Library and Information Science from a recognized

University.

Desirable Qualification :

a) Ability to work with computer as evidenced by appropriate Diploma of a minimum of Six months

duration from any recognized University or Institution.

b) Must have experience in using computer applications, working with library software and digital

library management system.

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 12000-Rs. 37500 + G.P. Rs.4400

Essential Qualification : HSLC passed from a recognized School/institution.

Desirable Qualification : Ability to handle electronic equipment including computer, photocopier and management of electronic system of office communications within and outside the university

Name of post : Night Guard

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 12000-Rs. 37500 + G.P. Rs.4400

Essential Qualification : HSLC passed from a recognized School/institution.

Desirable Qualification : Ability to handle electronic equipment including computer, photocopier and management of electronic system of office communications within and outside the university

Name of post : Laboratory Bearer

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 12000-Rs. 37500 + G.P. Rs.4400

Essential Qualification : HSLC passed from a recognized School/institution.

Desirable Qualification : Ability to handle electronic equipment including computer, photocopier and management of electronic system of office communications within and outside the university

Name of post : Library Bearer

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 12000-Rs. 37500 + G.P. Rs.4400

Essential Qualification : HSLC passed from a recognized School/institution.

Desirable Qualification : Ability to handle electronic equipment including computer, photocopier and management of electronic system of office communications within and outside the university

Age Limit : The applicant shall not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2023 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-Serviceman and 10 years for PWD candidates.

Selection Procedure :

For the post of Junior Assistant and Library Assistant, eligible candidates will be shortlisted by a written test in the following manner (Multiple Choice Questions) : General Knowledge-35 marks , English-35 marks. Shortlisted candidates will be called for computer proficiency test for 20 marks and in English writing skill test for 10 marks and finally viva-voice.

For the post of Grade –IV, Night Guard, Laboratory bearer and Library bearer, eligible candidates will be shortlisted by a written test in the following manner (Multiple Choice Questions): General Knowledge-30 marks, English-20 marks and finally viva-voice.

How to apply : Candidates can send their filled-in applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to the Registrar, Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai-782435, Assam (India) in an envelope superscribing “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF……… against the category of………………….” (UR, OBC/MOBC, SC, ST(H), ST(P), PWD)

Candidates have to send a bank draft of Rs. 1000 (Non-refundable) for UR and OBC/MOBC candidate and Rs. 700 (Non-refundable) for other reserved categories in favour of Rabindranath Tagore University, payable at State Bank of India, Hojai Branch, Hojai

The last date of receipt of filled-in applications is February 25, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here