Assam Career : Apply for Grade-III & Grade-IV vacancies in N.N. Saikia College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Nanda Nath (N.N.) Saikia College Assam.

Nanda Nath (N.N.) Saikia College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the twelve vacant Grade-III and Grade-IV positions.

Name of post : Grade-III

No. of posts : 2

Designation wise vacancies :

Laboratory Assistant : 1

Junior Assistant : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Arts/Science/Commerce with a Computer Diploma or Certificate Course of Minimum three (3) months duration.

Also Read : Heartbreak Insurance Fund : The new form of ‘policy’ that has left the Internet in splits

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Name of post : Laboratory Bearer

No. of posts : 8

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Also Read : Risabh Pant undergoes aquatic therapy for accident recovery. Is it really helpful?

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form (Assam Gazette Part-IX) along with complete Bio-data and self attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards along with proof of submitting the non-refundable application fee of Rs. 500/- for the posts of Grade-III and Rs. 300/- for the posts of Grade-IV paid through NEFT/RTGS to the Punjab National Bank Account No. 0029010446617, Titabar Branch, IFSC Code PUNB0002920. The applications must reach the Principal, N.N. Saikia College, Titabar, P.O.- Titabar, PIN-785630, Dist. -Jorhat, Assam by April 2, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here