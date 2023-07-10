Assam Career : Apply for Grade-III & Grade-IV vacancies in Handique Girls' College

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Handique Girls’ College Assam.

Handique Girls’ College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for three vacant Grade-III & Grade-IV positions.

Name of post : Assistant Librarian

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Arts/ Science/ Commerce with B.Lib Sc. Knowledge of latest library related software desirable

Name of post : Library Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Arts/Science/Commence from recognized College/ Institution affiliated to a recognized University with a computer diploma or certificate of minimum 3 months duration. The candidate should have working knowledge of Assamese and English typing in MS Word and simple Excel.

Name of post : Library Bearer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Class VIII passed

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form along with complete Bio-data and self attested copies of all the testimonials to the Principal, Handique Girls’ College, Guwahati-781001, Assam by July 22, 2023

Application Fees : Rs. 500/- for the posts of Assistant Librarian and Library Assistant and Rs. 300/- for Library Bearer. The application fee are non-refundable and have to be paid through NEFT/RTGS to the State Bank of India Accounts No 30236401321, State Bank of India, Guwahati Branch, IFSC Code: SBIN0000078. The proof of payment of application fee must be enclosed with the documents
submitted in support of candidature.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

