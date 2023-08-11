Applications are invited for various administrative positions in the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Bongaigaon, Assam.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Bongaigaon is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Field Officer (Disaster Management) in Manikpur Revenue Circle on contract basis.

Name of post : Field Officer (Disaster Management)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : He / She should have Bachelor’s Degree in Science or with Statistics, Geography, Environmental Science or Geology as a subject or diploma in Civil Engineering of Architecture from a recognized University/ Institution. Computer skills specially MS Word/ Excel/ Power Point/ Internet Usage/ Emails. Preference will be given to candidates having done BCA or equivalent course on Computer Science.

Also Read : 10 amazing resorts to visit near Guwahati with kids in last phase of summer vacation

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month

Age Limit : He/She should not be below 21 years and above 35 years as on the 1 January, 2023, relaxable in case of SC/ST candidates as per rules.

Also Read : 5 ways to celebrate Independence Day grandly in office

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 30th August 2023 from 11 AM onwards in the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Bongaigaon

How to apply : Candidates must bring their bio-data in a standard form along with all original documents relating to qualification, age, caste, residence, photograph etc and with one set of self attested copy.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here