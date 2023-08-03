Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Assam Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Cooperative Management (ARGUCOM).

Assam Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Cooperative Management (ARGUCOM) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Faculty Associates (Contractual).

Name of post : Faculty Associates (Contractual)

No. of posts : 4

Schools wise vacancies :

School of Public Policy and Law (Law) : 1

School of Entrepreneurship and Management (Management) : 2

School of Innovation and Technology (IT) : 1

Qualification :

School of Public Policy and Law (Law) : Masters degree with specialization in Corporate Law, Business Law or IPR Law, as per UGC norms.

School of Entrepreneurship and Management (Management) : Masters degree as per UGC norms with MBA specialization in HR and MBA (Finance)/ M.Com (Finance & Accounts)

School of Innovation and Technology (IT) : Masters degree or an equivalent degree as per UGC norms. Candidates with hands-on knowledge in emerging technologies such as Web Development, Python, Machine learning, Data Science etc. will be preferred

Also Read : Assam Tourism : Top 10 places to visit in Sivasagar

Salary :

1) Rs. 26,000/- pm for those with NET/SLET/Ph.D.

2) Rs. 21,000/- pm for those without NET/SLET/Ph.D.

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews for the above positions will be held on 16th August 2023 from 10 AM to 2 PM in Assam Rajiv Gandhi University of Cooperative Management, Basic Tini Ali, Gadadhar Nagar Joysagar, Sivasagar.

Also Read : 4 colleges in Assam to study BA in Mass Communication

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send an updated CV, documents from HSLC to the last examination passed, NET/SLET/Ph.D. award letter if any, and Experience Certificate if any, duly signed to the e-mail id recruitment.argucom@gmail.com.

Candidates should also bring the original testimonials along with one set of photocopy of the original testimonials on the day of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here









