Assam Career Apply for Executive vacancies in ARIAS Society

Applications are invited for various administrative and technical positions in Assam Rural Infrastructure & Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society.

Assam Rural Infrastructure & Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Seed Farm Executive (SFE) and Accounts Executive (AE) on purely temporary contractual basis.

Name of post : Seed Farm Executive (SFE)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Bachelors in Agriculture from a recognized University/ institute.

Experience: Minimum two years of experience in relevant field besides seed production & related

activities.

Name of post : Accounts Executive (AE)

No. of posts : 3

Educational Qualification: Degree (of minimum three years duration) in Commerce/ Accountancy/ Finance /Accounts from a recognized University/Institute

Experience: Minimum three years of professional experience in accounting management in any Public/ Private sector organization. Proficiency in working with Tally Accounting System is a must.

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 13th March 2023 and 14th March 2023 from 10:30 AM to 12 PM at the office of the ARIAS Society, Agriculture Complex, Khanapara, G.S. Road, Guwahati-781022.

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview along with the prescribed application form and all original certificates/documents relating to qualification, experience, age, identity proof, latest salary certificate, two passport size colored photographs etc. and also a set of self- attested copies of the same.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here