Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in IIE Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Mentor & Executive-Project posts under SVEP Project on purely contract basis.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Mentor

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualification: Post graduate/Graduate in any subject with mathematics as a subject till class XII, preferably from a management/commerce or engineering background.

Work Experience:

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

3-4 years of work experience in operations for profit enterprise or in implementing non-farm livelihood interventions.

Salary : Rs.30,000/- to Rs.35,000/- per month

Name of post : Executive-Project

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualification: Post graduate/Graduate in any discipline preferably in Social Work/ Rural Development/ Economics/ Business Administration or other relevant subjects

Work Experience:

3 to 5 years of professional experience in non-farm livelihood activities and Entrepreneurship Development Sector preferably related to Self Help Group.

Salary : Rs.23,000/- to Rs.30,000/- per month

Mode of Interview:

Personal Interview. Only shortlisted candidates will get information for appearing personal interview through telephone, Email/WhatsApp/SMS.

Also Read : 10 delicious pure veg Bengali summer delicacies to try in 2025

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their applications along with relevant documents through post/ Courier (Hard copy) to The Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Basistha Charali, Guwahati-29, Assam OR email at [email protected]

The last date of application submission is on or before 15th June, 2025 till 5.00 PM

The following particulars to be sent to the address given below:

(i) Applicants must superscribe the post applied for at the top of the envelope.

(ii) Detail Bio data/CV of the candidate. (must contain email ID & Mobile Number)

(iii) Two passport size photographs

(iv) Photo copies / Scan Copies of the certificates in support of various qualifications / experience mentioned in the Bio data/ CV.

(v) Two reference under whom the candidate working before or known person.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here