Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in IIE Guwahati Assam.
Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Mentor & Executive-Project posts under SVEP Project on purely contract basis.
Name of post : Mentor
No. of posts : 2
Educational Qualification: Post graduate/Graduate in any subject with mathematics as a subject till class XII, preferably from a management/commerce or engineering background.
Work Experience:
3-4 years of work experience in operations for profit enterprise or in implementing non-farm livelihood interventions.
Salary : Rs.30,000/- to Rs.35,000/- per month
Name of post : Executive-Project
No. of posts : 2
Educational Qualification: Post graduate/Graduate in any discipline preferably in Social Work/ Rural Development/ Economics/ Business Administration or other relevant subjects
Work Experience:
3 to 5 years of professional experience in non-farm livelihood activities and Entrepreneurship Development Sector preferably related to Self Help Group.
Salary : Rs.23,000/- to Rs.30,000/- per month
Mode of Interview:
Personal Interview. Only shortlisted candidates will get information for appearing personal interview through telephone, Email/WhatsApp/SMS.
How to apply :
Candidates may submit their applications along with relevant documents through post/ Courier (Hard copy) to The Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Basistha Charali, Guwahati-29, Assam OR email at [email protected]
The last date of application submission is on or before 15th June, 2025 till 5.00 PM
The following particulars to be sent to the address given below:
(i) Applicants must superscribe the post applied for at the top of the envelope.
(ii) Detail Bio data/CV of the candidate. (must contain email ID & Mobile Number)
(iii) Two passport size photographs
(iv) Photo copies / Scan Copies of the certificates in support of various qualifications / experience mentioned in the Bio data/ CV.
(v) Two reference under whom the candidate working before or known person.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here