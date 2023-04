Assam Career : Apply for Dietician vacancy in BBCI Guwahati

Applications are invited for various paramedical positions in Dr. B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati.

Dr. B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Dietician on contract basis.

Name of post : Dietician

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Master’s Degree in Food and Nutrition or Home Science or Home Economics or Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics from a recognized university or Institute.

Or,

Master’s Degree in Food Science and Nutrition or Food and Nutrition Dietetics or Dietetics and Food Services Management from a recognized University or Institute.

Also Read : IPL 2023 : Child’s placard of ‘No School Until RCB wins’ has left Internet in splits

Or,

B.Sc Food and Nutrition or Food Science and Nutrition or Home Science or Home Economics or Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics or Food and Nutrition Dietetics or Dietetics and food service management from a recognized university or Institute.

and

Post Graduate Diploma in Dietetics from a recognized university or Institute and one year practical experience in Dietetics in a 1000 bedded hospital or organization under the Central or State Government or Autonomous or statutory body or public sector undertaking or university or recognized research institute.

Salary : Rs.21,530/- per month and above as per experience.

Age : Up to 30 years (may be relaxed on experience basis)

Also Read : Assam’s Japi forms an integral part of decoration of Kedarnath & Badrinath Temples for its opening ceremony

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 4th May 2023 (Thursday) in the Conference Hall, 2nd Floor, Administrative Block, OPD Building, Dr. B Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-781016

How to apply : Candidates fulfilling above requirements may walk in for interview along with CV and original / attested copies of all certificates and testimonials.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here