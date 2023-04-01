Assam Career : Apply for Counsellor vacancy in Assam Medical College

Applications are invited for various paramedical positions in Assam Medical College.

Assam Medical College is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Counsellor under the project ‘Drug Treatment Clinic’

Name of post : Counsellor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Masters in Social Work / Humanities / Sociology / Psychology. Minimum of 3 years of experience in Counseling. Experience of working in the field of drug /addiction counselling is desirable

Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 4th April 2023 at 10:30 AM in the Department of Psychiatry, AMCH, Dibrugarh

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview with their CVs or resumes, original and self-attested copies of all testimonials.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

