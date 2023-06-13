Assam Career : Apply for Counsellor & Therapist vacancies in LGBRIMH

Applications are invited for various paramedical positions in Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH).

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Vocation Counsellor / Therapist and Speech Therapist.

Name of post : Vocation Counsellor / Therapist

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

i) Post Graduate degree in Psychology from a recognized Institution / University

ii) Post Graduate Diploma in Rehabilitation Psychology/Vocational Counseling/Vocational Guidance and Training/Vocational Rehabilitation or M.Phil in Clinical Psychology from a recognized institution/university.

Essential Experience: 3 years experience in the rehabilitation of the mentally ill person in a recognized institution/hospital.

Name of post : Speech Therapist

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : B.Sc. (Hons.) in Speech Pathology & Audiology or equivalent qualification from a recognized University / Institution.

Desirable: 2-3 years working experience in the field of Speech Pathology preferably in Neuro -psychiatric disorder in a psychiatric hospital of Central / State / Semi Govt. organization.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of all certificates, one PP size photograph and accompanied with a Bank Draft of Rs. 100/- (Exempted for SC, ST and Women candidates) to be drawn in favour of Director, LGBRIMH, Tezpur payable at Tezpur. The applications must reach the Deputy Director, LGBRIMH, Tezpur-784001 latest by 7th July 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here