Assam Career : Apply for Coordinator & Office Executive vacancies in ARIAS Society

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Rural Infrastructure & Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society.

Assam Rural Infrastructure & Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of District Social Sector Coordinator (DSSC) and Office

Management Executive (OME).

Name of post : District Social Sector Coordinator (DSSC)

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualification: Master degree in Social Work/ Sociology/Political Science/Anthropology. Working

Experience: The DSSC must have at least 3 years experience in Social Sector

Age: Age of the candidate should not be more than 45 years as on 1st July, 2023.

Name of post : Office Management Executive (OME)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Graduate (minimum three years duration) degree in any field from recognized

University/institution.

Experience: The OME must have at least (2) two years’ experience in office management/secretarial work in any public or private sector organization

Age: Age of the candidate should not be more than 35 years as on 1st July, 2023

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 25th July 2023 and 26th July 2023 from 10:30 AM to 12 PM in Office of the District Agriculture Officer, Club Road, Cachar, Near Deputy Commissioner Office, Silchar, Assam, PIN-788001.

How to apply : Candidates may Walk-In accordingly along with the prescribed application form and all original certificates/documents relating to qualification, experience, age, identity proof, latest

salary certificate, two passport size colored photographs etc. and also a set of self- attested copies of the same.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here