Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Assam.
Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Consultant/ Assistant Professor and Consultant / Senior Resident.
Name of post : Senior Consultant/ Assistant Professor
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 150000/- per month
Essential Qualification : A post graduate Psychiatry qualification e.g. MD or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in Psychiatry
Experience: Three years’ experience in a recognized institution in the Psychiatry after obtaining
the qualifying degree of M.D or qualification recognized equivalent thereto
Age Limit : 45 years or below
Name of post : Consultant/ Senior Resident
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 100000/- per month
Essential Qualification : A post graduate Psychiatry qualification e.g. MD or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in Psychiatry
Age Limit : 40 years or below
How to apply : Candidates are requested to e-mail necessary scanned copies of documents (all relevant original testimonials/Bio-Data / Educational Qualification / Experience, self attested copies of certificate/ one PP size photograph) to institute email lgbrimh@yahoo.co.in from 9 AM to 12 PM of 21st September 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here