Assam Career LGBRIMH

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Assam.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Consultant/ Assistant Professor and Consultant / Senior Resident.

Name of post : Senior Consultant/ Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 150000/- per month

Essential Qualification : A post graduate Psychiatry qualification e.g. MD or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in Psychiatry

Experience: Three years’ experience in a recognized institution in the Psychiatry after obtaining
the qualifying degree of M.D or qualification recognized equivalent thereto

Age Limit : 45 years or below

Name of post : Consultant/ Senior Resident

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 100000/- per month

Essential Qualification : A post graduate Psychiatry qualification e.g. MD or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in Psychiatry

Age Limit : 40 years or below

How to apply : Candidates are requested to e-mail necessary scanned copies of documents (all relevant original testimonials/Bio-Data / Educational Qualification / Experience, self attested copies of certificate/ one PP size photograph) to institute email lgbrimh@yahoo.co.in from 9 AM to 12 PM of 21st September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

