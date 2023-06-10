Assam Career : Apply for Consultant vacancy in IIE Guwahati

Applications are invited for various technical positions under Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati.

Keshab Smarak Sanskriti Surabhi under the aegis of IIE Guwahati as Nodal Agency for SFURTI, MoMSME, is inviting applications for the post of Consultant/Designer for Tapang Shitalpati Cluster, Cachar, Assam on contractual basis.

Name of post : Consultant / Designer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 20000 + Rs. 5000 mobility allowance.

Also Read : Mawryngkhang Trek : One of the scariest and surreal things to do in Meghalaya

Qualification : Graduate in Design / Fine Art with proficiency in Computer Design Software, Email, Report writing, MS Office, Documentation etc.

Desirable : Knowledge of design of different kind of handicraft product, Knowledge of Basketry woven, Handicrafted Trinket Box, Shital Pati crafted woven travel pouch, Sling Bag, Woven Handbag, Shital Pati Plain Mats, Shital Pati Boiled Mats, Shital Pati dyeing mats with different colored designs, soft and smooth mats, laminated mats, bags and other craft items made of Shital Pati by stitching and other value added items, furnishing materials, decoration, etc. Added advantage will be given who have basic knowledge of Leather design, metal works, sculptors etc.

Also Read : Assam Career : 5 special varieties of teas you can gift your colleagues at work

Experience : 2 years experience . Candidates having relevant experience will be preferred

How to apply : Candidates may submit the application along with latest bio-data through email at keshav.smaarak@gmail.com by 25th June 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here