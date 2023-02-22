Assam Career Apply for Consultant vacancy in IASST

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) Assam.

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Consultant (Academic Affairs).

Name of post : Consultant (Academic Affairs)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Master’s degree in any branch of Science with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade point average followed by a Ph.D degree in science disciplines with experience in relevant field for 5 years after the Ph.D award or 6 years’ experience from the date of Ph. D thesis submission which has to be certified from the competent authority of the University

Also Read : Women’s T20 World Cup : Smriti Mandhana’s brilliant performance led fans to celebrate on Twitter

Desirable : Candidate should have leadership qualities and requisite experience in administrative and academic matters including recruitment, establishment, conduct of examinations, maintenance of students records, award of scholarships, degree, etc., procurement/distribution

of material, import procedure, stores accounting, stock verification, etc. with practical

experience in the related area. It is also desirable that the candidate possesses professional

experience of working in academic as well as general administration in university or institutes of higher learning and research.

Pay: Consolidated pay of Rs. 65,000.00 (Rupees sixty-five thousand) to Rs. 80,000.00

(Rupees eighty thousand).

Also Read : Banana : The Sweet Fruit that can keep you happy or in a state of calmness

Age Limit : Age limit is 62 years on the last date of submission of application. Age relaxation applicable for SC/ST/ Woman candidate as per Govt. rule. Retired employees may also apply.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://iasst.gov.in/. Last date for submission of applications is March 14, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here