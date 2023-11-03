Applications are invited for various accounting positions in Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) Assam.

Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Consultant- Accounts on contractual basis.

Name of post : Consultant- Accounts

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Com with specialization in Finance & Accounts from a recognized University / Institution. Minimum 50% marks in Post Graduation. The candidate must have minimum 6 months diploma in Computer Application.

Experience : The candidate should have at least 3 years of post qualification experience in Govt.

projects/schemes/Missions/ Private Sectors

Salary : Rs. 55,000/- to 65,000/- per month

Age Limit : 25-45 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the

Google Form : Link till 16th November 2023 up to 04:00PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here