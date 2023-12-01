Applications are invited for various administrative jobs or career in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post or career of Consultant Medical Officer purely on contractual basis initially for a period of 6 months and likely to be extended further on need basis. Assam University came into existence in 1994 after enactment of the Assam (Central) University Act 1989. Through its pursuit, Assam University is in the process of making itself an institute of excellence. Assam University main campus is situated at Dargakona, about 20 kms away from Silchar. The campus is set amid sprawling hillocks and typical landscape of north east. The campus is spread over 600 acres and provide an ideal environment for the researchers, students and the people interested in academic excellence. The other campus of the university is situated at Diphu in the district of Karbi Anglong, Assam. The university has the territorial jurisdiction over the five districts of Assam viz., Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Dima Hasao (erstwhile North Cachar Hills) and Karbi Anglong. Assam University being a central university hosts a national characteristics of unity in diversity. Faculties, staff and students hail from all over the country. International students also find this institution an ideal centre for pursuing their academic endeavour.

Name of post : Consultant Medical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i) MBBS Degree from a recognized university.

ii) Three years post qualification experience.

Salary : Rs. 50000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 05-12-2023 at 11.30 a.m. in the Assam University, Silchar Old Guest House, Silchar. Reporting time is 10:30 AM

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here