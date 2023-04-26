Assam Career : Apply for Consultant & Clinical Psychologist vacancies in LGBRIMH Tezpur

Applications are invited for various medical and paramedical positions in Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Tezpur.
Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Tezpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for three vacant positions in National Tele Mental Health Programme (Tele-MANAS).
Name of post : Senior Consultant/ Assistant Professor
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 1,50,000/- per month
Qualification : A post graduate Psychiatry qualification e.g. MD or a recognized qualification
equivalent thereto in Psychiatry
Experience: Three years’ experience in a recognized institution in the Psychiatry after obtaining
the qualifying degree of M.D or qualification recognized equivalent thereto.
Age : 45 years or below
Name of post : Consultant/ Senior Resident
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 1,00,000/- per month
Qualification : A post graduate Psychiatry qualification e.g. MD or a recognized qualification
equivalent thereto in Psychiatry
Age : 40 years or below
Name of post : Clinical Psychologist / Psychiatric Social Work
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month
Qualification : First or Second Class MA/ M.Sc. degree in Psychology/First or Second Class MA / MSW degree in Medical Psychiatric Social Work from recognized institute.
Age : 35 years or below
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 15.05.2023 in Academic Building, LGBRIMH, Tezpur from 10 a.m. onwards
How to apply : Candidates are requested to e-mail necessary scanned copies of documents (all relevant original testimonials/ Bio-Data/Educational Qualification /Experience, self-attested copies of certificates /one PP size photograph to institute email id lgbrimh@yahoo.co.in from 9.00 a.m. to 12. 00 p.m on 11.05.2023.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here