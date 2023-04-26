Assam Career : Apply for Consultant & Clinical Psychologist vacancies in LGBRIMH Tezpur

Applications are invited for various medical and paramedical positions in Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Tezpur.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Tezpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for three vacant positions in National Tele Mental Health Programme (Tele-MANAS).

Name of post : Senior Consultant/ Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 1,50,000/- per month

Qualification : A post graduate Psychiatry qualification e.g. MD or a recognized qualification

equivalent thereto in Psychiatry

Experience: Three years’ experience in a recognized institution in the Psychiatry after obtaining

the qualifying degree of M.D or qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Age : 45 years or below

Name of post : Consultant/ Senior Resident

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 1,00,000/- per month

Qualification : A post graduate Psychiatry qualification e.g. MD or a recognized qualification

equivalent thereto in Psychiatry

Age : 40 years or below

Name of post : Clinical Psychologist / Psychiatric Social Work

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month

Qualification : First or Second Class MA/ M.Sc. degree in Psychology/First or Second Class MA / MSW degree in Medical Psychiatric Social Work from recognized institute.

Age : 35 years or below

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 15.05.2023 in Academic Building, LGBRIMH, Tezpur from 10 a.m. onwards

How to apply : Candidates are requested to e-mail necessary scanned copies of documents (all relevant original testimonials/ Bio-Data/Educational Qualification /Experience, self-attested copies of certificates /one PP size photograph to institute email id lgbrimh@yahoo.co.in from 9.00 a.m. to 12. 00 p.m on 11.05.2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here