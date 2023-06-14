Assam Career : Apply for Clerk vacancy in Prism Facilities Management Services

Applications are invited for seven vacant administrative positions in Prism Facilities Management Services Assam.

Prism Facilities Management Services is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Clerk to be placed on contract in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute Guwahati.

Name of post : Clerk

No. of posts : 7

Qualification : Any Graduate plus Certificate course in Computer Application from a recognized Institute. Minimum 1 year clerical experience.

Salary : Rs.16,300/- per month and above as per experience.

Age : Below 30 years

How to apply : Candidates fulfilling above requirements may submit their application addressed to Prism Facilities Management Services, Mumbai supported by CV and self-attested certificate and mark sheets on or before 21.06.2023 (Wednesday) upto 4:00 PM

Candidate will drop their application in the Application Box kept for the same in front of Establishment Section of Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-781016, Assam (2nd Floor, Administrative Block, OPD Building).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here