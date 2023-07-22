Applications are invited for various clerical positions in Dr. B.Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, Assam.

Prism Facilities Management Services, an outsourced Contractor for Manpower Services, is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Clerks on contract basis in Dr. B.Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, Assam.

Name of post : Clerk

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Any Graduate plus Certificate course in Computer Application from a recognized Institute. Minimum 1 year clerical experience.

Salary : Rs.16,300/- per month and above as per experience.

Age Limit : Below 30 years as on 03.08.2023, extendable for in-service candidates of Tata Memorial Centre (TMC).

How to apply : Candidates fulfilling above requirements may submit their application addressed to Prism Facilities Management Services, Mumbai supported by CV and self–attested certificate and marksheets on or before 03.08.2023 (Thursday) up to 4:00 PM.

Candidates will drop their application in the Application Box kept for the same in the Establishment Section of Dr. B.Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-781016, Assam (2nd Floor, Administrative Block, OPD Building)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here