Assam Career : Apply for Bench Clerk vacancy in Majuli Judiciary

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Majuli Judiciary.

The Office of Chief Judicial Magistrate Majuli is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Bench Clerk (Grade-III).

Name of post : Bench Clerk (Grade-III)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 14,000/- – Rs. 60,500/- with Grade Pay Rs. 8000/-

Qualification : The candidate must be a graduate and must have rendered not less than five years of continuous service as Lower Division Assistant (L.D.A.) or equivalent in the District Judiciary of Assam.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form of Application published in Assam Gazette Part-IX along with copies of self-attested testimonials to the Office of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Majuli, P.O.- Garamur Satra, PIN-785104, Dist.- Majuli, Assam on or before 7th June 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

