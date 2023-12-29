Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor for Yoga and Sports Science on contract basis.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Specialization wise vacancies :

Yoga : 1

Sports & Fitness : 1

Qualification :

Assistant Professor (Yoga) :

Good academic record, with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever

the grading system is followed) at the Master’s degree in Yoga or any other relevant subject, or an

equivalent degree from an Indian/foreign University.

Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility

Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, CSIR or a similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/SET

or who are or have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants

Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree)

Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time

Assistant Professor (Sports & Fitness) :

i) A Master’s Degree in Physical Education and Sports (M.P.E. / M.P.E.S. / M. P. Ed.) with 55%

marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale, wherever the grading system is followed)

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET), conducted by the UGC or CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC,

like SLET/SET, or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. Degree in Physical Education or Physical Education and Sports or Sports Science, in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil/Ph.D Degree) Regulations,2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time

iii) NET / SLET/SET shall also not be required for such Masters Programmes in disciplines for

which NET/SLET/SET is not conducted by the UGC, CSIR or similar test accredited by the UGC

like SLET/SET.

iv) Passed the physical fitness test conducted in accordance with these Regulations

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents by email to turecruit@tezu.ernet.in by 9:30 AM of 5th January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here