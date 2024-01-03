Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Mangaldai College Assam.

Mangaldai College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 3

Discipline wise vacancies :

Physics : 1

Statistics : 1

Geography : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Educational qualification and the selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68 dtd. 24.01.2022; DHE/CE/Misc./49/2021/Pt/5, dated 09.02.2022 with NET/SLET/SET as mandatory eligibility condition.

Candidates having Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the UGC (Minimum standards and procedure for award of Ph.D. Degree regulation, 2009) shall be exempted from the requirements of minimum eligibility condition of NET/SLET/SET.

Age Limit :

Age should not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2024 with relaxation as per Government Norms for SC/ST/OBC/OMBC/PWD candidates.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the format prescribed by the DHE, Assam along with all testimonials from HSLC onwards.

The applications must be accompanied with a non-refundable demand draft of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal. Mangaldai College, Mangaldai payable at SBI, Mangaldai Branch or Bank of Baroda, Mangaldai College Branch or may be deposited in SB A/C No. 49840100000043, IFSC BARB0MANCOL

The applications must reach the Office of Principal & Secretary, Mangaldai College, Mangaldai- 784125, Darrang, Assam within 18th January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here