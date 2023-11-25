Applications are invited for various teaching positions or career in Darrang College Assam.

Darrang College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professors in Commerce (Finance) and Bengali.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Commerce (Finance) : 1

Bengali : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Education qualifications and selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum No.

AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24-01-2022 and No. DHE/CE/Misc./49/ 2021/ Pt/5 dated 09-02-2022 with the NET / SLET / SET as mandatory eligibility conditions.

Candidates having Ph.D. degree in accordance with the UGC (minimum standards and procedures for award of Ph.D. degree) Regulation, 2009 shall be exempted from the requirement of minimum eligibility condition of NET / SLET/SET.

Also Read : 10 interesting facts to know about Guru Tegh Bahadur

The candidates must have good academic record with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in point scale) at the Master’s degree level in the concerned subject.

A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided to SC / ST / PWD candidates.

A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided to the Ph.D. holders who have obtained their Master’s Degree prior to 19th of September 1991.

The candidate has to accquire qualifications as on the last date for submitting applications.

Eligibility like MPhil / PhD / Seminar Papers / Publications can be submitted on the date of interview and not beyond

Age Limit :

Age of the candidates should not be more than 38 years as on 01/01/2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC / ST candidates, 3 years for OBC / MOBC candidates and 10 years for PWD candidates

Also Read : 5 unique traditional looks of Isha Malviya

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with complete Bio-Data and all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- only drawn in favour of Principal, Darrang College payable at SBI, Main Branch, Tezpur (IFSC – SBIN0000195).

The applications must reach the Principal, Darrang College, Tezpur, P.O.- Tezpur, PIN-784001 within 10th December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here