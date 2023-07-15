Assam Career : Apply for Assistant vacancies in Purabi Dairy

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Purabi Dairy Assam.

Purabi Dairy Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant-I in various disciplines purely on contractual basis for the World Bank Financed ‘Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project (APART).

Name of post : Assistant-I (Marketing-Sales & Distribution)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Graduate from a recognized institute/University

Experience: Minimum 1 year of experience in Sales & Distribution preferably in FMCG/Dairy industry

Age Limit: Age of the candidate should not be more than 30 years as on 1st January, 2023.

Remuneration: CTC Rs.3.37 lakhs per annum. (Negotiable and commensurate with qualification & experience)

Name of post : Assistant-I (Procurement & Input)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Graduate from a recognized institute/University

Experience: Minimum 1 year of relevant working experience, preferably in development sector. Experience in village-based extension activities will be an added advantage.

Age Limit: Age of the candidate should not be more than 28 years as on 1st January, 2023. However, relaxation up to 2 years may be given in case of extraordinary/ outstanding candidates.

Remuneration: CTC Rs.3.37 lakhs per annum. (Negotiable and commensurate with qualification & experience

Also Read : Why applying sunscreen is must to prevent skin cancer or melanoma?

Name of post : Assistant-I (Finance & Accounts)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Minimum B.Com from a recognized institute / university

Experience: Minimum 2-3 years of experience in Finance and Accounts in a reputed organization, preferably in Dairy / FMCG Sector

Age Limit: Age of the candidate should not be more than 28 years as on 1st January, 2023. However, relaxation up to 2 years may be given in case of extraordinary/ outstanding candidates.

Remuneration: CTC Rs.3.37 lakhs per annum. (Negotiable and commensurate with qualification & experience

Selection Procedure : Candidates applying for the posts of Assistant-I (Procurement & Input) and Assistant-I (Marketing-Sales & Distribution) should appear for walk-in-interviews on 21st July 2023 and 22nd July 2023 in West Assam Milk Producers’ Co-operative Union Ltd (WAMUL), RK Jyoti Prasad Agarwala Road, Juripar, Panjabari, Near Sikkim House, Guwahati- 781037, Assam, India.

Also Read : Pani Puri : 5 reasons why we love this street food item

How to apply :

For the post of Assistant-I (Finance & Accounts), candidates having the requisite qualification & experience may apply in English language strictly as per the prescribed format of Application Form provided in the website of WAMUL http://www.purabi.coop/hiring-page.php, in a sealed envelope clearly indicating “Application for the position of ………” along with self-attested copies of documents relating to qualification, experience, age, identity proof, latest salary details etc. and a passport size photograph so as to reach the Head-HR, West Assam Milk Producers’ Co-operative Union Ltd (WAMUL), RK Jyoti Prasad Agarwala Road, Juripar, Panjabari, Near Sikkim House, Guwahati- 781037, Assam, India on or before 04.00 PM of 4th August, 2023 (Friday).

Candidates appearing for walk-in-interviews shall be mandatorily required to bring an application form as per the prescribed format provided in the website of WAMUL at http://www.purabi.coop/hiring-page.php along with all the original testimonials relating to qualification, experience, age, identity proof, latest salary details etc. along with a set of self-attested copies of the same and a passport size photograph

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





