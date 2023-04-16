Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Project Engineer vacancy in IIT Guwahati

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Project Engineer in the project entitled, “Study on the effect of H2 blending in Natural Gas” at the department of Chemical Engineering.

Name of post : Assistant Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/ Design. Experience in MATLAB, Solid works and

AutoCAD, high pressure corrosion analysis reactor

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 21st April 2023 at 10 AM in Room No. 309, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Guwahati.

How to apply : Candidates are requested to appear for the interview with bio-data along with passport photo, proof of doc for DOB, educational qualification etc.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

