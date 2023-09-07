Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Guwahati, Assam.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Guwahati Off Campus, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor (Psychology) on contract basis in Centre for Undergraduate Studies (CUGS).

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Psychology)

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration: Consolidated salary of Rs. 78,792/- p.m. (Pay Band Rs. 15600 – 39100 ; AGP Rs. 6000/-) in 6th CPC as approved by funder.

Essential Qualification: A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in Psychology/Clinical Psychology/Social Psychology from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university. Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidates must fulfill the following eligibility criteria-

Eligibility (A or B):

A. The candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC,

or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D.

Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure

for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to

time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET

OR

B. The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among

top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following:

i. Quacquarelli Symonds(QS)

ii. the Times Higher Education (THE) or

iii. the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://tiss.edu/ up to 20th September, 2023

Application Fees : The application fee of Rs. 1000/- be paid online. The application fee for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates will be Rs. 250/- if they attach the required certificate to the online application form. The women applicants are waived from payment of application fees

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here