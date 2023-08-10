Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Srikishan Sarda (S.S.) College, Hailakandi, Assam.

Srikishan Sarda (SS) College, Hailakandi, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for five vacant posts of Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 5

Subject wise vacancies :

History : 1

English : 2

Statistics : 2

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualifications and selection procedure will be as per the Govt. Office Memorandum vide No. AHE.239/2021/68, dated 24/01/2022 and No. DHE/ CE/ Misc/ 49/ 2021/ Pt/5, dated 09/02/2022. Good Academic record as defined by the university concerned with at least 55% of marks or an equivalent grade point scale at the Master’s Degree level in a relevant subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university. Besides, candidates must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, CSIR or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/SET. Candidates having PhD degree, in accordance with the UGC (minimum standards and procedure for award of PhD degree) Regulations, 2009, are exempted from the requirement of minimum eligibility condition of NET/SLET/SET. Candidates have to acquire qualifications as on the last date of submitting application forms. M.Phil/Ph.D/Seminar Papers/Publications so acquired for eligibility can be submitted on the date of interview and not beyond.

Age Limit : Maximum age limit is 38 years as on 01/01/2022 with a relaxation of 03 years for OBC/MOBC and 05 years for SC/ST and 10 years for PWD candidates.

How to apply : Candidates may send two sets of the filled-in prescribed application form (available on www.sscollegehkd.ac.in) along with Biodata, including valid Phone No., E-Mail ID and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards in a sealed envelope addressed to the Principal, Srikishan Sarda College, PO & Dist. : Hailakandi, PIN- 788151, Assam within 25th August 2023.

The candidates are requested to upload the soft copy of the application form along with scan copy all the testimonials in a single pdf file to the upload link provided in the college official website www.sscollegehkd.ac.in/apnt.html

Application Fees : The application fee is Rs. 1500.00 (Rupees One thousand and five hundred only) as per DHE Assam letter No DHE/CE/Misc/49/2021/Pt/18 dated 25-02-2022 which is non-refundable, the application fee is to be paid either through Demand Draft drawn in favour of PRINCIPAL, S. S. COLLEGE, HAILAKANDI payable at SBI, Hailakandi (Code: 0000087) or through Net Banking in the SBI A/C No. 11004226569, A/C Name: M/S SRIKISHAN SARDA COLLEGE, IFSC: SBIN0000087. If paid through Net Banking, candidates are required to attach a proof of the transaction made.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here