Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Sipajhar College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Sipajhar College Assam.

Sipajhar College Assam is inviting applications for eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors in Assamese and Physics.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Assamese : 1

Physics : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualification will be as per Govt. O.M. No. AHE. 239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022

Age Limit : As per Govt. rule

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with an application fee of Rs. 1500/- only which may be deposited either through NEFT (Account No. 07220100000268, IFSC Code UCBA0000722) or Demand Draft drawn in favour of Principal Sipajhar College payable at UCO Bank, Sipajhar Branch. The applications must reach the Principal, Sipajhar College, Darrang, PIN-784145, Assam within July 6, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here