Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Sarupathar College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Sarupathar College Assam.

Sarupathar College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Political Science.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Political Science

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE. 239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022 with NET / SET / SLET as mandatory eligibility conditions. Candidates having PhD degree in accordance with the UGC (minimum standards and procedure for award of PhD degree regulation) shall be exempted from the requirement of minimum eligibility condition of NET / SLET / SET.

Age Limit : Age should not be more than 38 years as on 01-01-2023 with relaxation as per Government norms for SC / ST / OBC / MOBC / PWD candidates

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with complete Bio-data and all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs.1500/- drawn in favour of Principal, Sarupathar College, Golaghat, Assam, PIN-785601 payable at State Bank of India, Sarupathar Branch, P.O.- Sarupathar, District-Golaghat, PIN-785601. The applications must reach the Principal, Sarupathar College, Golaghat, Assam, PIN-785601 within March 31, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

