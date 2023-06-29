Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Sarupathar College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Sarupathar College Assam.

Sarupathar College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Business Management (Commerce).

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Business Management (Commerce)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Educational qualifications and the selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum No.AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022, with the NET/ SL ET/SET as mandatory eligibility condition. Candidates having Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the UGC (minimum standards and procedures for award of Ph.D. Degree Regulation,2009) shall be exempted from the requirement of minimum eligibility condition of NET/SLET/SET.

Age Limit : Age should not be more than 38 years as on 01-01-2023 with relaxation as per Government Norms for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC/PWD candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with complete Bio-data and all the testimonials from HSLC onwards accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs.1500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal, Sarupathar College, Sarupathar, Golaghat, Assam 785601, payable at the State Bank of India, Sarupathar Branch, P.O. Sarupathar, District- Golaghat, PIN-785601. The applications must reach the Principal, Sarupathar College, P.O. – Sarupathar, Golaghat, Assam within July 13, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

