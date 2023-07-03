Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Puthimari College

Puthimari College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 5

Subject wise vacancies :

  • Economics : 3
  • History : 1
  • Philosophy : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. O.M. No. AHE. 239/2021/66 dated 24.01.2022

Age Limit : Age of the candidates should not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2023 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ ST, 3 years for OBC / MOBC and 10 years for PWD candidates

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam along with complete bio-data and self attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- only drawn in favour of Principal, Puthimari College, Soneswar payable at State Bank of India, Soneswar Branch. The applications must reach the Principal, Puthimari College, Soneswar, Kamrup, Assam, PIN:781382 within July 13, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

