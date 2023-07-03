Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Puthimari College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Puthimari College Assam.

Puthimari College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 5

Subject wise vacancies :

Economics : 3

History : 1

Philosophy : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. O.M. No. AHE. 239/2021/66 dated 24.01.2022

Also Read : 5 unique stylish looks of Rhea Chakraborty

Age Limit : Age of the candidates should not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2023 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ ST, 3 years for OBC / MOBC and 10 years for PWD candidates

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam along with complete bio-data and self attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- only drawn in favour of Principal, Puthimari College, Soneswar payable at State Bank of India, Soneswar Branch. The applications must reach the Principal, Puthimari College, Soneswar, Kamrup, Assam, PIN:781382 within July 13, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Why is Dighalipukhuri a popular dating spot in Guwahati?