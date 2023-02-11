Assam Career Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Pub Kamrup College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Pub Kamrup College Assam.

Pub Kamrup College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in various subjects.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 5

Subject wise vacancies :

Political Science : 1

Chemistry : 1

Zoology : 3

Eligibility Criteria : Educational Qualification and the Selection Procedure will be as per the Govt office memorandum No. AHE. 239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022.

Age Limit : Age of the candidates should not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2023 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC & 10 years for PWD candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by the DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-Data and self attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with Non – refundable Demand Draft of Rs.1,500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal, Pub Kamrup College, payable at PNB, Baihata Chariali (IFSC-PUNB0032720). The applications must reach the Principal, Pub Kamrup College, Baihata Chariali , Kamrup (Assam), Pin-781381 within February 25, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

