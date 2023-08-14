Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Paschim Guwahati Mahavidyalaya Assam.

Paschim Guwahati Mahavidyalaya Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Economics.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Economics

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational Qualification, reference date of educational qualifications, eligibility conditions and selection procedures etc. will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum Assam Higher Education No. AHE. 239/2021/68 dtd. 24-01 -2022

Age Limit : The age of the candidate should not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2023 and relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC/PWD will be admissible as per Govt. rules

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in format prescribed by the DHE, Assam, along with complete bio-data and self-attested testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied by a Demand Draft of Rs.1500/- (one thousand five hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal, Paschim Guwahati Mahavidyalaya, P.O. Dharapur, Guwahati-17 and payable at SBI, Dharapur Branch, Dharapur, Assam. The applications must reach the Principal, Paschim Guwahati Mahavidyalaya, Dharapur, Guwahati-17 within August 29, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here