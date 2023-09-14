Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Pandu College Assam.

Pandu College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor (Contractual) in the Department of Biotechnology.

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Contractual) in the Department of Biotechnology

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 21600/- per month

Qualification: M.Sc. in Biotechnology with UGC norms

Age Limit : The age of the candidate should not be more than 40 years as on 01-01-2023 and relaxable up to 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 5 years for SC/ST candidates.

How to apply : Candidates may send their application (including contact No.) to e-mail ID

panducollegepc@gmail.com on or before 19/09/2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here