Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Nowgong College Assam.

Nowgong College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Economics.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Economics

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualifications, age limit and selection procedure will be as

per Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24/01/2022 & DHE Letter No.

DHE/CE/Misc/49/2021/Pt/5 dtd. 09/02/2022.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by the DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-Data and all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 1,500/- ( Rupees one thousand five hundred only) drawn in favour of Principal Nowgong College, payable at the SBI, Nagaon Branch. The applications must reach the Principal, Nowgong College (Autonomous), Nagaon, Assam,PIN-782001 within 16th August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here