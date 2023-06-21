Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Nowgong College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Nowgong College (Autonomous) Assam.

Nowgong College (Autonomous) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

History : 1

Commerce : 1

Also Read : 5 motivational quotes on failure that can change your life

Qualification : As per latest UGC norms. Educational qualifications and selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum. For the qualification of recruitment of Assistant Professor, a candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, CSIR or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/SET. Candidates must have proficiency in local language. Candidates who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. degree only in accordance with University Grant Commission (Minimum Standard and Procedure for Award of Ph.D. Degree) regulation, 2009 only shall be exempted from the requirement of the minimum eligibility condition of NET/SLET/SET for recruitment and appointment of the following posts. There shall be

relaxation of 5% of marks from 55% to 50% which may be provided to the Ph.D holders who have

obtained their Master Degree prior to 19.09.1991. The eligibility marks of 55% and relaxation of

5% to the categories mentioned above the permissible bases on only the qualifying marks

without including any grace mark procedure. The candidate has to acquire all qualifications by

the last date of submitting the application. All certificates like MPhil / Seminar Papers/

Publications etc. can be acquired and submitted on the date of interview and not beyond.

Age Limit : The age of candidates should not be more then 38 years as on 01.01.2023, relaxable by 5

years of SC/ST and 3 years for OBC/MOBC and 10 years for PwD candidates

Also Read : 7 things to do in Guwahati at night

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the DHE’s prescribed format (available in the college website www.nowgongcollege.edu.in) with Bio-Data and all copies of testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied by a Bank Draft of Rs. 1,500/- (non-refundable) drawn in favour of the Principal, Nowgong College, payable at SBI, Nagaon Branch. The applications must reach the Principal, Nowgong College (Autonomous), Nagaon, Assam, PIN-782001 within July 5, 2023

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2