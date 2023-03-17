Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in NIPER Guwahati

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Medical Devices.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Medical Devices

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential: Ph. D. with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree (M.Sc/ M.Pharm/M.S.Pharm/ B.Tech / M.Tech) in Bioengineering/Biomedical engineering/ Mechanical Engineering with a very good academic record throughout and at least 2 years of Teaching / Research / Industrial experience excluding the experience gained while pursuing Ph.D. with published works of high quality.

Desirable: Candidates should have experience in Biomechanics, Bio medical Engineering, Biomedical Devices and/or Bioelectronics. Expertise in developing and testing of Biomedical devices in class 2 and class 3 category will be an added advantage. Patent filed/granted in the area of biomedical devices will be preferred. Candidates who have transfer of technology or commercialized their products will be preferred. Preference will be given to the candidates who have demonstrated adequate experience in Independent research in terms of guidance of Master students, execution of sponsored/EMR projects and with publications in SCI journals

Salary : Consolidated amount of Rs. 75,000/- per month.

Age Limit : 40 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format only (Annexure – I), available on the website (www.niperguwahati.ac.in) via email to recruitment.support@niperguwahati.ac.in from 11:00 AM on 17.03.2023 to 5:00 PM on 10.04.2023. The subject-line should be given as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ASSISTANT PROFESSOR

(MEDICAL DEVICES)”

The hardcopy of the Application and Annexures are to be sent not later than 17.04.2023 ( up to 5 PM) to The Registrar i/c, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Guwahati, Vill: SilaKatamur (Halagurisuk), P.O.: Changsari, Dist : Kamrup, Assam-India, PIN- 781101. The envelope containing the application form should be labelled as: APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ASSISTANT PROFESSOR (MEDICAL DEVICES).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

