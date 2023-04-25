Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in NIPER Guwahati

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati, Assam.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the position of Assistant Professor (Biopharmaceuticals) on contractual basis through open competition.

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Biopharmaceuticals)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential: Ph.D. in Biotechnology/Bioscience & Bioengineering/Life Sciences/Biomedical Sciences/ Chemical Engineering with First class or equivalent grade at the preceding degree (M.Pharm/ MS/ M.Tech/M.Sc.) in Biotechnology/Bioscience & Bioengineering/ Chemical Engineering/Life Sciences / Biomedical Sciences with a very good academic record throughout and at least 2-3 years of Teaching/Research/Industrial experience with published works of high quality.

Desirable: Candidate should have expertise in Bioprocess engineering, systems biology, synthetic biology, production of biologicals/ biosimilars, Gene therapy, Cell based therapy. Candidate should have demonstrated adequate experience of Industry/ independent Research in terms of guidance of Masters’ students, teaching experiences, execution and/or recipients of sponsored/EMR projects and with publication in SCI journals.

Pay : Consolidated amount of Rs. 80,000/- – Rs. 90,000/- per month to be fixed depending upon the Experience and credentials of the Selected Candidate as recommended by the duly constituted Selection Committee.

Maximum Age Limit : 40 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications using the prescribed format only (Annexure – I) available on the website (www.niperguwahati.ac.in) along with relevant documents both by mail and post to the Institute.

The scanned copy of the Application and Enclosures are to be sent to recruitment.support@niperguwahati.ac.in, with subject-line as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ASSISTANT PROFESSOR (BIOPHARMACEUTICALS)”

The hardcopy of the Application and Annexures are to be sent to – The Registrar i/c, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Guwahati, Vill:SilaKatamur (Halagurisuk), P.O.: Changsari, Dist : Kamrup, Assam, India, PIN- 781101. The envelope containing the application form should be labelled as: APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ASSISTANT PROFESSOR (BIOPHARMACEUTICALS).

Last date for sending soft copy of applications is up to 5 PM of 22nd May 2023 and the hard copy is 29th May 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here