Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Namrup College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Namrup College Assam.

Namrup College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors in Physics and Mathematics.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Physics : 1

Mathematics : 1

Qualification : Educational qualification and selection procedure will be followed as per Govt. O.M.

No.AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022 and AHE.429/2021fft./3 dated 01 -02-2022

Also Read : Best food for healthy weight gain

Age Limit : Upper age limit is 38 years as on 01-01-2023 (Relaxation will be as per Govt. rule)

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam with all testimonials from HSLC onwards and other relevant documents along with a bank draft of Rs.1500/-(Rupees One thousand Five hundred) only drawn in favour of the DDO & Secretary, G.B., Namrup College, payable at Punjab National Bank, Namrup Branch (IFSC-PUN80051820). The applications must reach the Principal, Namrup College, Namrup, P.O.- Parbatpur, Dist.- Dibrugarh, Assam, PIN-786623 within July 2, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : List of popular names of Ram and Sita