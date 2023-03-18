Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Nabajyoti College

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Nabajyoti College Assam.

Nabajyoti College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors in various subjects.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Physics : 1

Chemistry : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per DHE

Govt. of Assam Office Memorandum No. AHE. 239/2021/68 dated 24.01 2022

Age Limit : The age of the candidate should not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2023 with

relaxation for SC/ ST/ OBC/ MOBC/PWD candidates as per Govt. rule

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE Assam along with complete Bio-Data and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards accompanied by a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs 1500/- (Rupees One Thousand and Five Hundred Only) drawn in favour of Principal, Nabajyoti College, Kalgachia payable at SBI, Kalgachia Branch, IFSC: SBIN0005091. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Nabajyoti College, Kalgachia, P.O. – Kalgachia , Dist.- Barpeta, Assam, PIN- 781319 within March 29, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

